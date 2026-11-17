Denton home catches fire during SWAT standoff involving home invasion suspect
DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested a home invasion suspect following a SWAT standoff on Tuesday afternoon that ended with a house fire.
What we know:
The Denton Police Department posted a public safety alert around 1 p.m. warning residents of a large emergency response in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive.
(Source: Isaac Doggett)
According to police, officers were searching the area for a suspect connected to a home invasion. Authorities said a separate homeowner in the area was shot and taken to the hospital.
Images from SKY 4 showed SWAT vehicles moving in to surround a nearby house just before 2 p.m.
(Source: SKY 4)
Moments later, smoke could be seen rising from a garage window. The suspect jumped from the window and was immediately taken into custody.
Firefighters then rushed in to tackle the flames.
What we don't know:
FOX 4 is still waiting on more information from the Denton Police Department regarding the home invasion and the suspect's identity.
It's not clear how serious the victims' injuries are.
Big picture view:
Neighbors were temporarily urged to shelter in place due to the police activity. That order has since been lifted and police said there is no additional threat to the public.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Denton Police Department and SKY 4 helicopter.