The Brief Police issued a shelter-in-place order for a Denton neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon while searching for a home invasion suspect. The suspect was captured and taken into custody after a SWAT standoff. Video from the SKY 4 helicopter showed him jumping out of a window shortly after smoke began rising from the home. A separate homeowner in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive was shot during the incident.



Denton police arrested a home invasion suspect following a SWAT standoff on Tuesday afternoon that ended with a house fire.

What we know:

The Denton Police Department posted a public safety alert around 1 p.m. warning residents of a large emergency response in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Isaac Doggett)

According to police, officers were searching the area for a suspect connected to a home invasion. Authorities said a separate homeowner in the area was shot and taken to the hospital.

Images from SKY 4 showed SWAT vehicles moving in to surround a nearby house just before 2 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: SKY 4)

Moments later, smoke could be seen rising from a garage window. The suspect jumped from the window and was immediately taken into custody.

Firefighters then rushed in to tackle the flames.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 is still waiting on more information from the Denton Police Department regarding the home invasion and the suspect's identity.

It's not clear how serious the victims' injuries are.

Big picture view:

Neighbors were temporarily urged to shelter in place due to the police activity. That order has since been lifted and police said there is no additional threat to the public.