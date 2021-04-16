Denton PD: Officer did not violate rules in fatal shooting

article

Denton police said the officer who shot and killed a University of North Texas student last year did not violate any department rules.

Police said officers were trying to calm down Darius Tarver in January of 2020.

Body camera video showed him acting erratically while carrying a meat cleaver and a frying pan.

They said Tarver ignored commands, charged toward the officers and slashed one of them with his knife. Tasers did not stop him.

One officer shot Tarver. When Tarver got back up and went after another officer, he was tased a second time and then shot a second and third time.

His family said he was having a mental health crisis possibly because of a head injury he had recently suffered in a car accident.

They argued the officers aggravated the situation and should not have used lethal force.

A grand jury has already cleared the officers.

