Denton police fatally shoot man armed with frying pan and knife

Denton police shot and killed a suspect who they say ignored commands and stabbed an officer early Tuesday morning.

It happened at The Forum at Denton Station Apartments, a complex that is mostly home to college students near Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive.

Police said they got a call around 3 a.m. about a man who was reportedly yelling, banging on apartment doors and smashing light fixtures in a hallway with a frying pan.

When officers arrived they found the man still carrying the frying pan, as well as a meat cleaver and possibly another knife.

Denton police said the officers ordered the man to drop the weapon but he instead advanced on them. They tried to use a Taser to stop him but he got up and continued advancing. That’s when police said one officer fired a shot at the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

One officer was stabbed in the shoulder during the ordeal. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to help investigate the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on routine administrative leave.