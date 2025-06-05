Former Denton pastor, Lewisville ISD volunteer facing charges related to child porn

article

The Brief Former Denton pastor Jim Mustain, 64, was arrested on May 14, and is facing child pornography charges. He faces five counts, including possession of more than 50 explicit images or videos depicting children. His former church stated its own investigation found no illegal activity during his employment or harm to children at the church.



A former Denton church pastor and Lewisville ISD volunteer has been arrested and is facing charges relating to child pornography, according to jail records.

Jim Mustain Arrested

What we know:

Jim Dale Mustain, 64, was booked into the Denton County Jail on May 14.

Lewisville police said a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 23 for four counts of possession of lewd visual material depicting children. Then, on April 30, an additional warrant was issued for possession of child pornography.

Mustain was taken into custody in Ashe County, North Carolina, and then brought back to Texas.

He remains in the Denton County jail with a $100,000 bond for each charge.

Phone Sex Operator’s Anonymous Report

Dig deeper:

According to the arrest affidavit, an anonymous caller contacted the police and said she used to be a phone sex operator, and Mustain was one of her clients.

The caller said the company created Skype accounts for the operators to talk to their clients. Mustain provided his real name and phone number on the Skype account.

The caller said Mustain sent pictures of little girls fully clothed and expressed his fantasies of what he wanted to do to the girls.

The detective saw the photos provided by the anonymous caller, confirming they were all children, male and female, around 7 years old and younger, either clothed or in bathing suits.

The anonymous caller said she decided to contact the police after Mustain sent her a photo of what appeared to be a nude 6-year-old girl. She conducted an internet search for him and found a nonprofit website that suggested he had interaction with children in schools, and that concerned her.

Lewisville police obtained warrants to confiscate and search Mustain's electronic devices. During the search, they found "multiple offensive images" on Mustain's laptop, the affidavit states.