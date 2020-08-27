Denton mayor resigns to run for State Senate District 30

article

Denton Mayor Chris Watts is resigning to join the special election for State Senate District 30.

The seat is being vacated by Pat Fallon, who is running for Congress in the district recently vacated by John Ratcliffe, who is now President Trump's Director of National Intelligence.

Watts has been in city government for 12 years, first as a Denton City Council member, then he was elected to mayor in 2014.

Also running for the seat is Shelley Luther, the salon owner who was jailed for violating a court order when she refused shut down her business due to the pandemic.