Denton Mayor Chris Watts tests positive for COVID-19

Denton Mayor Chris Watts has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor said he is currently getting medical care.

“I ask everyone in our community to continue to treat this virus seriously and take all necessary precautions over the Thanksgiving holiday to protect your loved ones and help stem the spread of this virus,” he said in a statement.

Mayor Watts tested positive more than a week ago, after he began to self-quarantine after being notified of potential exposure.

The city said the mayor's duties are expected to be limited as he recovers.