Denton man gets 14 years for using social media to exploit children

The Brief A Denton man, Trinity Snow Cassells (also known as Dustin Joseph McDuffie), was sentenced to 170 months (over 14 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography. Cassells was found to have engaged in the trading of child pornography on the dark web and social media, in addition to grooming purported minors and encouraging them to abuse other children. The case, investigated by Denton Police and Homeland Security, was part of Project Safe Childhood, a federal initiative targeting child exploitation and abuse.



A Denton man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for trading child pornography, grooming children on social media, and encouraging them to abuse other children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Trinity Snow Cassells, 34, also known as Dustin Joseph McDuffie, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Oct. 21. He was sentenced to 170 months, which is 14 years and two months, in federal prison.

The backstory:

According to information presented in court, Cassells was the subject of 10 different CyberTips between 2018 and 2024. Cassells used multiple social media platforms and email accounts, and also went on the dark web to trade child pornography.

He also distributed child pornography to others during these exchanges. He communicated with purported minors on social media, grooming them to engage in illegal sexual conduct. He also encouraged them to abuse other children on platforms commonly used by minors.

The case was investigated by the Denton Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas stated that this case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to stop child exploitation and abuse.

What we don't know:

The exact number of children affected by Cassells is unknown.