Denton man arrested for fiancee's murder, tampering with evidence

The Brief Denton Police arrested William Joseph Oddo III for the murder of his fiancée, LaVera Wardell. Wardell was found deceased in her apartment on May 19; Oddo was apprehended in Mount Pleasant. The cause and manner of Wardell's death are still undetermined by the medical examiner.



The Denton Police Department has arrested a man on murder and tampering with evidence charges following an investigation into the death of his fiancée.

What we know:

On Monday, May 19, officers were dispatched to a welfare concern call at an apartment unit in the 5200 block of Par Drive at 1:23 p.m.

Responding officers found a deceased woman, later identified as 39-year-old LaVera Wardell, inside the apartment.

Detectives learned that Wardell lived at the residence with her fiancé, 52-year-old William Joseph Oddo III.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence of Oddo purchasing and using cleaning supplies to tamper with the crime scene.

Police locate Oddo

On Monday, June 2, detectives located and arrested Oddo at a motel in Mount Pleasant on a felony warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

After an interview with Oddo, detectives obtained an additional arrest warrant for murder.

What we don't know:

Oddo is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bond not yet determined.

As of Monday evening, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled on the manner or cause of Wardell’s death.