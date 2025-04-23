Denton man arrested for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run, victim identified

article

The Brief Denton Police arrested a man wanted in connection to the fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened on April 12. Tyras Batson, 27, of Denton was arrested on April 17. Deepthi Vangavolu, 22, died from her injuries at the hospital three days after the crash.



Denton Police say a man suspected of being involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on April 12 has been arrested.

Fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

The backstory:

Just after 2 a.m., witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan hit two female pedestrians in the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive and did not stop.

First responders took 22-year-old Deepthi Vangavolu to a hospital where she died from her injuries three days later.

The second woman was hospitalized for her injuries, and police say she is home recovering. Officials did not release her name.

The investigation led police to the discovery of the vehicle involved, and ultimately to the driver, 27-year-old Tyras Batson of Denton.

The Latest:

He was arrested on April 17 and booked into the Denton County Jail. He faces charges of collision involving death, tampering with evidence, and collision involving injury. He was released from jail after posting a $45,000 bond.

According to Denton County Jail records, Batson has been booked into the Denton County Jail twice before; in 2016 and in 2018, both times relating to possession of marijuana.