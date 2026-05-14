Denton man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend, fleeing to Oklahoma

The Brief 39-year-old Gerald Riggins was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after a shooting in a Denton apartment complex. Riggins allegedly shot two women, one of whom he'd previously dated, after a verbal argument. One victim was holding a child when she was shot. The suspect fled to Oklahoma City before being apprehended by Oklahoma City Police on Wednesday afternoon.



A Denton man was arrested in Oklahoma City on Wednesday after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Denton man shoots ex, flees to Oklahoma

Gerald Riggins, 39

What we know:

On Tuesday, May 12 at around 10 p.m., Denton Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of North Bell Avenue.

Officers were flagged down by two women who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims said 39-year-old Gerald Riggins approached them in a parking lot.

A verbal argument ensued and escalated when Riggins fired multiple shots towards the victims. One victim was holding a child when she was shot, but the child was unharmed.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. One of the victims had previously dated Riggins.

Riggins fled the scene following the shooting. Police learned he had fled to Oklahoma City, where Oklahoma City Police arrested him on Wednesday.

He faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Denton.