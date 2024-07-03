Denton ISD names Dr. Susannah O'Bara lone superintendent finalist
DENTON, Texas - The Denton Independent School District could soon have a new superintendent.
Trustees named Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara the lone finalist for the job during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
She is the acting superintendent of schools.
The law requires a 21-day waiting period before naming her the permanent replacement.
Unless there’s a problem, Dr. O’Bara will officially get her new title on July 30.
She will be the first female superintendent in the 142-year history of Denton ISD.
O’Bara is replacing Dr. Jamie Wilson, who retired last month.