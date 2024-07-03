Expand / Collapse search

Denton ISD names Dr. Susannah O'Bara lone superintendent finalist

Published  July 3, 2024 12:41pm CDT
DENTON, Texas - The Denton Independent School District could soon have a new superintendent.

Trustees named Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara the lone finalist for the job during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

She is the acting superintendent of schools.

The law requires a 21-day waiting period before naming her the permanent replacement.

Unless there’s a problem, Dr. O’Bara will officially get her new title on July 30.

She will be the first female superintendent in the 142-year history of Denton ISD.

O’Bara is replacing Dr. Jamie Wilson, who retired last month.