Denton ISD bus driver suspended after nearly hitting kids crossing the street

Denton ISD says it suspended a bus driver after a dangerous incident Wednesday after school.

Video shared with FOX 4 shows the close call.

Three young kids got off a bus and were then forced to dodge as the driver hit the gas.

The driver stopped before anyone was hit. But the father of one of the kids in the video says the response he got from the school district afterward was inadequate.

Matt McCormick’s 6-year-old son is one of three kids who dodged a Denton ISD school bus that almost hit them Wednesday afternoon.

McCormick wants to know what the bus driver was, or was not, thinking.

"Didn’t even give time for anybody to be across the street. Nothing. Just bye."

McCormick’s son backed up while two of his friends ran ahead.

"I wasn’t even 20 yards away from him, and I would not have been able to help him," he said. "Thankfully, nothing happened to him. Nothing happened to the other children. Everybody’s completely fine other than emotional stressors."

In a statement confirming the driver’s suspension, Denton ISD said that it’s been in "direct contact with the families of our students involved, and they seem confident in our solution."

"I’m glad you mentioned that because no," McCormick said. "The only communication that I’ve gotten was the email this morning, and I am not on confident in any solution that they have given me."

McCormick says he only received an email Thursday morning with basic information after he filed a complaint with the district Wednesday. He says he sent the video with his complaint.

A parent of the other two kids whose camera recorded the video gave permission for FOX 4 to use it but did not want to be interviewed. She also didn’t want her kids’ faces shown.

"They don’t know what they’re doing when it comes to hiring drivers," McCormick said.

McCormick says he wants answers for his son, the other kids involved and for anyone who this could happen to again.

"Once I knew he was okay, I was more really, really upset than anything else that someone could let that happen," he said.

Denton ISD says it will not discuss any specifics about the bus driver or its active investigation.