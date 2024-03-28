Denton ISD announces postponement of new school opening as it deals with budget cuts

Denton ISD, which is dealing with the budget cuts that are plaguing school districts across the state, said it is postponing plans to open a new elementary school.

It also announced it is closing dozens of vacant positions.

Denton ISD’s superintendent told FOX 4 Thursday "the reality is that we can no longer do more with less."

In an effort to protect classrooms from budget cuts, school officials said they're forced to make these painful reductions.

The construction of Denton ISD’s new Fred Hill Elementary is making significant progress.

The grand opening was set for August, but now it will be delayed to 2025 due to budget constraints.

"Working through it. It’s the most challenging budget I have ever been involved with before," said Jennifer Stewart, executive director of budget for Denton ISD.

Stewart took up the majority of time at Tuesday’s school board meeting. She also announced the district is closing 78 vacant positions.

These are not in-classroom teachers, but mostly administration.

Denton ISD told FOX 4 Thursday it’s not in a hiring freeze.

However, teachers and staff will not receive raises.

For the third consecutive year, Denton ISD is anticipating adopting a deficit budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

Currently, the district is operating with a $17.2 million deficit budget.

Texas school districts are scraping by with no increase in student funding from the state since 2019, and no funding at all from the last legislative session.

"We are doing it. It’s a good thing we saved money for a long time, or we would be where other districts are consolidating or closing campuses," Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jaime Wilson said. "You’ve seen the Richardson, Plano, Garland, Mesquite, Lewisville, Keller. All those places."

Like many North Texas districts, Richardson ISD is grappling with a declining enrollment and lack of state funding, resulting in a $28 million deficit.

Just last week, Richardson voted to close four school campuses and rezone others, upsetting parents in attendance.

"We really would like to be involved in what happens to our children and the decisions that are made that affect their lives," parent Jill Higginbotham said.

In February, Fort Worth ISD announced it is laying off 133 employees at the end of this school year that were funded through COVID-relief money.

They are non-teaching positions.

Back in Denton, School Board President Mia Price directed her frustration to Texas lawmakers.

"This should never have happened. There is no reason we should be in this position. Our legislators let us down," she said.

All of this is taking place with Denton ISD having half a dozen schools under construction.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Wilson warned, after next year, if there are campuses with fewer than 400 students, they will be closed down.