Denton Halloween Town: Downtown square transformed for month-long Halloween festival

Image 1 of 4 ▼

For the first time, the city of Denton will host 31 Days of Denton Halloween.

The whole downtown square has been decked out for Halloween fun.

Each day this month, there are different activities planned, like glow-in-the-dark pickleball, along with themed food and drinks.

This weekend, there’s a truck or treat and a Boos and Booze bar crawl.

For a full list of events, visit www.dentonhalloween.com.