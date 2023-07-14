Denton police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in a grocery store parking lot on Thursday.

Police say the man was shot one time in the parking lot of Winco Foods on West University just after 8 p.m.

The shooter left the area before police could get there.

Detectives say that the shooter and victim knew each other, but their relationship is still under investigation.

Denton PD says a person of interest has been identified, but information about the person has not been released at this time.

At this time, no information has been released about the victim.