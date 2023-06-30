Denton County sex offender gets 6-year prison sentence for child exploitation violations

A Denton man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for child exploitation violations.

Michael Ray Guillory, 67, pleaded guilty to child exploitation violations and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, Guillory came to the attention of law enforcement when it was discovered that he was chatting with a 13-year-old child on an online social media platform.

The messages from Guillory were sexually charged and included descriptions of the sex acts Guillory wanted to perform on the child when they met in person.

Guillory sent the child a number of pornographic images and videos depicting the sex acts he described.

Through investigation, law enforcement determined that Guillory had been engaging in similar chats with other suspected minors.

Officers also discovered that Guillory is a registered sex offender in Denton County due to prior convictions for solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Guillory pleaded guilty to two counts of transferring obscene material to minors and was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment on each count, to be served concurrently.

"Through social media platforms, predators like this defendant have access to our children’s bedrooms from anywhere in the country," said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. "Repeat offenders like Mr. Guillory demonstrate an unwillingness or inability to stop committing these crimes, further contributing to the trauma already inflicted on child victims."

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Denton Police Department, and West Jordan, Utah Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa J. Miller.