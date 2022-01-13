Denton County resident claims $16 million lottery prize

article

Someone from Highland Village in Denton County has claimed a $16.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot.

The winner chose the one-time payment of just over $12 million before taxes.

He or she purchased the ticket on New Year’s Day at the RaceTrac on Justin Road in Flower Mound.

RELATED: $16.25 million Lotto Texas winning ticket sold in Flower Mound

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn.

Meanwhile, another big jackpot keeps growing.

Advertisement

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $325 million.