Denton County judge tests positive for COVID-19

A Denton County judge who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home.

Republican Judge Andy Eads has been in quarantine since Monday after being notified he was exposed to an infected person.

Because he has been in home quarantine, Eads’ contact with others has been limited.

“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced.”

He said he feels well and will continue to work from home.