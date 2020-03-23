Denton County issues new COVID-19 restrictions

article

Denton County issued a new disaster declaration that will add more restrictions.

Starting at midnight Monday, no more than 10 people can gather in one location. That means all bars, bingo halls, gyms, beauty and barbershops and event halls must close.

Churches must also stop holding in-person services.

Restaurants can only remain open for to-go orders.

There are 30 known cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage