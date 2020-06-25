Denton County Confederate monument removed

article

The Confederate soldier monument in Denton’s town square has been removed.

Crews started dismantling the monument early Thursday morning.

The 67-year-old statue has been the focal point of protests in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Denton County Commissioner’s court voted unanimously to remove the monument.

It will be kept in storage until there is a permanent plan in place for the statue.

