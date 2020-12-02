Denton County chief deputy constable dies of COVID-19

article

A deputy constable in Denton County lost his battle with COVID-19.

Precinct 2 Chief Deputy Constable M. Wayne Rhodes served the county for 25 years.

In 1995, Rhodes worked in the sheriff’s office. Three years later he became a constable.

Colleagues said he was known for his commitment to excellence.

“His favorite personal message was: ‘Strive to be the best you can be in everything you do in life.’ And, he did,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“Chief Rhodes was not only an excellent administrator, he was a wealth of knowledge on civil law, acting as a resource for Constable offices throughout the state,” added Constable Michael Truitt.

Advertisement

Rhodes was 65. He leaves behind a wife, six children and 16 grandchildren.