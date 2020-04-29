Denton County adds drive-thru COVID-19 testing
article
DENTON, Texas - Denton County’s public health department will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the first time Saturday.
Testing will happen from 8 a.m. to noon at the health department’s Denton office on South Loop 288.
People who have experienced symptoms in the past seven days will be prioritized.
To be tested, people must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 or visiting DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.
The testing center will have 200 tests per day.