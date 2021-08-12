Denton and Dallas counties report more human West Nile cases

article

Denton County reported its first case of West Nile virus this year.

The infected person lives in Lewisville and developed the more serious neuro-invasive disease.

No other details were released.

Dallas County also confirmed its fourth case of West Nile virus.

This person lives in the 75244 zip code, which is an area west of Galleria Dallas.

The health department said the infected person is also dealing with the more serious neuro-invasive disease.

