Demolition begins on North Dallas shopping center heavily damaged by tornado

Demolition started this week on damaged businesses at a North Dallas shopping center wrecked by an October tornado.

The Preston Oaks Shopping Center, at the southeast corner of Royal Lane and Preston Road, was deemed a complete loss. But the demolition is a big step forward for owners trying to rebuild and reopen.

“For this to happen from a natural disaster, it stores different emotions but I’m just happy that the beginning… has begun,” said Frank Nuccio, owner, My Family’s Pizza.

Nuccio came out Thursday to watch demolition crews tear down his pizzeria’s former home.

“It was emotional,” Nuccio said.

The property owner, Regency Centers, tells FOX4 it’s still finalizing a timeline for its reconstruction of the shopping center but will be able to share that news as soon as next week.

Nuccio said he’s hopeful to get in to work on the restaurant next spring to ideally open next summer.

Across the street, where the damage wasn’t as widespread, many businesses are back open or close to it -- some advertising grand re-openings.

“I’m very hopeful that everything is going to turn out great, all the customers will come back and new customers and businesses will be better than ever,” Nuccio said.

The Small Business Administration announced a few weeks ago it had already approved more than $1.7 million in loans. The window for businesses to apply for those loans extends into August.