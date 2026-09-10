Democrats gather in Dallas to protest GOP midterm convention

The Brief Democratic leaders and activists are organizing counter-events on Thursday in response to the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. An afternoon anti-Trump march began at Pike Park, which is not far from the American Airlines Center where the convention is being held. Top Democrats, including Beto O’Rourke and Colin Allred, will address an evening "We the People" rally at Dallas City Hall.



Democratic lawmakers and supporters have their own gatherings on Thursday as thousands of Republicans descend upon Downtown Dallas for the inaugural midterm convention.

Dallas Against Trump Coalition March

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Protesters held a rally and march on Thursday afternoon in opposition to the convention and the Trump administration.

The event started at Pike Park on Harry Hines Boulevard. Demonstrators planned to march to the American Airlines Center, but it's not clear how far they'll get since the venue has tight security around it for the convention.

While at the park, members of the group held up signs with messages like "The Constitution is not optional!" and "Be Dolly not Donald" in the park.

What they're saying:

"I am defending the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence," said Dallas resident Ellen Santini. "I do this all the time. It’s great. I love it."

There was a clash of some protesters.

We the People Democratic Rally

An additional rally at Dallas City Hall on Thursday night starts at 6 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, Beto O’Rourke, Colin Allred, Jane Kleeb, and other Democratic leaders will speak on democracy, freedoms, communities, and the future of Texas.