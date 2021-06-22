Delta variant may soon be the most common COVID-19 strain in North Texas, doctors say

article

A new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 is being seen increasingly in North Texas.

Doctors at UT Southwestern have been tracking the virus and the various strains. They said the delta variant first seen in India may soon be the most common strain in the area.

The delta variant is said to be more contagious and can cause more severe symptoms.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are believed to be effective against it.

It’s not yet clear how effective the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is against the strain.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas was unrealistically low on Monday because many counties are no longer reporting on Sunday.

A better picture... Texas is averaging 25 deaths a day. That’s the lowest in a year.

In North Texas, there were 238 new cases and 11 deaths reported across the four most populous counties. That’s despite the fact that Dallas and Denton counties report two days’ worth of data since they don’t report on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals is also at its lowest level in 14 months. The number – 1,500 patients – is down 28% from one month ago.

In the 19-county North Texas hospital region, the number is just 319. That’s down 15 from the day before.

The percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in North Texas remains low at just over 2%.