Delta expanding service at Dallas Love Field this summer

There will soon be more Delta flights in and out of Dallas Love Field.

Delta announced it will expand its service at Love Field this summer.

Starting June 5, the new routes out of Gate 11 include:

Twice-daily service to New York-LGA

Twice-daily service to LAX

Increased frequency to Atlanta with five daily flights

"After a nearly decade-long effort, Delta has secured long-term access at Dallas Love Field, giving us the ability to serve more customers in Dallas and North Texas for years to come," said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning.

The new flights will be on planes with free WiFi and entertainment screens included.

"These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Delta also flies out of DFW International Airport.

The airline says this July it will offer 20% more flights to Texas than in July 2022.