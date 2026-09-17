Defamation lawsuit against former Gateway pastor Robert Morris appealed to Texas Supreme Court

The Brief A defamation lawsuit filed by Cindy Clemishire against former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris is being appealed to the Texas Supreme Court. A Dallas appeals court dismissed nearly all of Clemishire's defamation claims against Morris and Gateway, citing "protected church affairs". Morris pleaded guilty last October to sexually abusing Clemishire when she was 12 in the 1980s. He served six months in prison before being released in March.



The victim who former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris admitted to sexually abusing in the 1980s is taking a recently-dismissed civil lawsuit against Morris to the Texas Supreme Court.

Robert Morris Defamation Lawsuit

Cindy Clemishire & Jeff Leach

What's New:

Cindy Clemishire, who was sexually abused by former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris in the 1980s, is asking for the Texas Supreme Court to review and reverse a Dallas appeals court's dismissal of defamation claims against Morris and Gateway leaders.

Last month, the appeals court ruled that First Amendment protections involving religious freedom limit civil courts from interfering with internal church governance.

Clemishire's defamation claims stemmed from statements about Morris' misconduct and Gateway's alleged mishandling of its investigation. The civil case is different from Clemishire's criminal case against Morris.

Robert Morris

What they're saying:

"For more than four decades, I have lived with the consequences of what Robert Morris did to me and what happened when powerful people chose to protect him instead of the child he abused. I found my voice because I believed the truth mattered and that speaking it could protect someone else. Never did I fathom that finding my voice and sharing my story would result in public ridicule, lies and defamation from the very church that my abuser pastored. Now I am asking the Texas Supreme Court to make clear that the doors of justice do not close simply because the institution involved is a church. Religious freedom should protect our faith. It should never protect those who abuse children or those who help shield them from accountability. This fight is bigger than me. It is for every survivor who has ever been told to stay quiet to protect an institution, a reputation or a person in power," said Clemishire in a statement.

"Cindy has spent decades fighting for the truth to be told," Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach said. "She should not now be told that the courthouse doors are closed because the people she seeks to hold accountable were leaders of a church. The bottom line is this: Cindy Clemishire deserves her day in court."

The other side:

Morris' lawyer, Bill Mateja, tells FOX 4 he's confident the Texas Supreme Court will uphold the ruling of the lower courts.

"Robert and Gateway took ownership of what happened in the 1980s and apologized in good faith. Turning that apology into an argument for defamation liability cheapens what an apology is supposed to mean—and it's hard to see this as anything other than an attempt to convert accountability into a big payday."

Robert Morris Sex Abuse Case

The backstory:

In October 2025, the former Southlake mega church pastor admitted guilt on five separate child sexual abuse charges.

His victim, Cindy Clemishire, said the abuse started when she was 12 years old and lasted about four and a half years.

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Morris was a traveling preacher at the time and stayed in her home in Oklahoma at the invitation of her parents. When she was 17, Clemishire finally told her parents what was happening.

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Last year, Gateway Church put out a statement that included a quote from Morris admitting to an online publication that in his early 20s, he had an "inappropriate relationship with a young lady."

Morris went on to tell The Christian Post, "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong."

The Gateway Church told the Christian publication that after the allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

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The church said it was unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse. Morris resigned as the senior pastor of Gateway Church in June of 2024.

Morris served a six-month sentence in the Osage County jail before being released in March. Court records show he also paid fines as part of his release.

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Morris was required to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the remainder of his 10-year suspended sentence.

Recently, a photo of Morris with a black eye and a busted lip appeared on the state sex offender registry.

Representatives for Morris said he passed out in his garage, fell, and hit his face on his car's door.