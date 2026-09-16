Chris Brown tells Texas lawmaker to 'keep that award' after backlash

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The Brief Chris Brown rejected a Texas recognition after Rep. Venton Jones apologized for honoring him at an Arlington concert. Jones presented a state proclamation, while Rep. Jasmine Crockett entered Brown and Usher into the Congressional Record. Brown said he never requested the honor and criticized Jones’ apology.



Singer Chris Brown is responding to a Texas lawmaker after that lawmaker faced backlash after presenting the singer with an award over the weekend.

Lawmakers honor Chris Brown at Arlington show

State Rep. Venton Jones joined U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett on stage at Brown's Arlington show Saturday and presented him with a state proclamation honoring the singer's achievements in music and entertainment. Crockett honored Brown and R&B singer Usher by entering them into the Congressional Record.

The moves caused many to speak out against the awards, citing the singer's past history of violence. Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.

In response to the pressure, Jones issued an apology for appearing on stage with Brown.

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the women, the Black women, whom my actions have hurt. In moments like these, I think it's important to be specific and just as loud with an apology as our original actions were," Jones said in a post on Instagram.

Brown responds to apology letter

Brown later commented on the apology letter.

"Keep that award," Brown wrote.

Singer Chris Brown commented on Texas state Rep. Venton Jones' post apologizing for honoring the singer at his show in Arlington.

The singer would also post on his own Instagram account about the situation:

"Funny thing is…yall came to me with this! Not the other way around," Brown said. "I was minding my d--- business. My shows in Dallas were already sold out.

"I ain't ask to be honored because I knew some s--- like this would happen and [Venton Jones] immediately started tap dancing and apologizing because he didn't wanna lose voters and support.

"I have a great idea. How about y'all leave me the f--- alone and let me focus on the fans that spent their money to actually see and support me."

Dig deeper:

Jones has since deleted a photo he posted of himself with Brown and Crockett from Saturday. Jones said he and Crockett saw the event as a way to connect with voters before the midterm election.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, singer Chris Brown and state Rep. Venton Jones pose together after Crockett recognized the singer in the Congressional Record at his show in Arlington on Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo: Venton Jones on Instagram) (Venton Jones)

Brown has history of legal trouble

The backstory:

In July, Brown pleaded guilty to a fight in 2023 in a London nightclub where he hit a music producer on the head with a bottle.

In exchange for the guilty plea to a charge of affray, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

In 2013, Brown was charged with misdemeanor assault for striking a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel. He was ordered into rehab, but later dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

Brown was convicted in 2009 of felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rhianna, just hours before the pair were set to perform at the Grammys.

The singer was also arrested in 2019 in Paris on suspicion of rape. He was released without charge.