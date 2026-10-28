2 teens arrested after South Dallas house party shooting sends 6 to hospital

The Brief 17-year-old Martin Padilla and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested by the Dallas Police Department in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting on Barry Avenue. According to an arrest affidavit, people in a car Padilla was driving opened fire on security guards at a house party they were denied entry to. One guard stated Padilla fired shots. Neighbors who live near the shooting say parties and violence have become a common occurrence on the weekends.



Two teens face multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say they opened fire towards a South Dallas house party they were denied entry to.

Barry Avenue shooting arrests

Martin Padilla, 17 (Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

On October 20, Dallas Police arrested 17-year-old Martin Padilla. He has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault — discharging a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle.

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested on October 14 and is facing the same six counts as Padilla.

The two teens were arrested in connection to an October 4 shooting in the 1400 Block of South Barry Avenue in Dallas. The shooting left six people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, a group attempted to attend a party being held at the South Barry Avenue home on October 4 after they heard about it on Instagram.

Members of the party got into a verbal argument with security guards at the house, and were told to leave.

As the group left in a Volkswagen SUV, two people in the vehicle referred to as "50" and "Dylan" pulled out weapons and opened fire on the security guards.

A security guard told police Padilla, who was behind the wheel of the Volkswagen, also opened fire on them. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby pole, and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Padilla was later arrested at J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the juvenile suspect, or where police arrested them.

The identities of "50" and "Dylan" from the arrest affidavit are also currently unknown.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ South Barry Avenue party footage

What they're saying:

I don't know what to do," says Angela Seaton, who lives near where the shooting took place. "After the parties, I try to check my house, check, make sure like nobody dead nowhere, cause it's scary."

Seaton says the parties and violence are a weekly occurrence in the neighborhood on weekends.

She says her family is staying away from her neighborhood thanks to the rise in violence.

"I have grandkids that don't come over anymore because that's how not safe it is, and we can't keep doing that, you know."

Angela Seaton

What's next:

Padilla remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $600,000 bond.