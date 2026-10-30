Man shot while driving on LBJ Freeway in Dallas
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in the hospital after someone in another vehicle shot him in the arm while he was driving on the LBJ Freeway Friday morning.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call on the westbound LBJ Freeway near Dallas Parkway around 9:05 a.m.
Investigators said an unknown suspect in another vehicle shot a man who was driving.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police are treating the case as a suspected road rage shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not made any arrests.
They also have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and dispatch records.