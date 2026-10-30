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Man shot while driving on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published October 30, 2026 11:40 AM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 11:40 AM CDT
article

TxDot Cam

The Brief

    • A man was shot in the arm while driving on the westbound LBJ Freeway Friday morning.
    • The shooter fired from another vehicle and remains on the loose.
    • Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in the hospital after someone in another vehicle shot him in the arm while he was driving on the LBJ Freeway Friday morning. 

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call on the westbound LBJ Freeway near Dallas Parkway around 9:05 a.m.

Investigators said an unknown suspect in another vehicle shot a man who was driving. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are treating the case as a suspected road rage shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests. 

They also have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and dispatch records. 

Fort WorthTexasCrime and Public Safety