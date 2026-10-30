Texas early voting turnout surges past 2022 totals on final day

The Brief Friday, Oct. 30 marks the final day of early voting in Texas ahead of Election Day. Voter turnout in North Texas and across the state has already surpassed total 2022 midterm numbers. The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.



Texans have until the end of the day Friday to cast their ballots early.

Statewide and local turnout already exceeds total early voting numbers from the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting turnout breaks records

By the numbers:

Across Texas, 5.9 million people cast a ballot in person during the first 11 days of early voting. That accounts for 31.5% of the 19 million registered voters in the state.

In 2022, 5.1 million people, or 29% of voters, turned out during the entire early voting period.

North Texas counties reflect this statewide surge:

Dallas County: 534,404 people voted in person after 11 days, compared to 391,328 total early votes in 2022.

Tarrant County: 509,294 people voted in person after 11 days, compared to 389,285 total early votes in 2022.

Collin County: 329,412 people voted in person after 11 days, compared to 253,746 total early votes in 2022.

Denton County: 282,986 people voted in person after 11 days, compared to 219,010 total early votes in 2022.

Where do I vote?

Local perspective:

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote, as well as sample ballots.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Final campaign events underway

What's next:

Candidates are making their final push for voters.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold "Let's Roll" get-out-the-vote events in Amarillo, Lubbock and Laredo.

Republican Ken Paxton holds a "Come and Take It" campaign event at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Democrat James Talarico will host a rally at Texas A&M at 7 p.m.

Democrats hope to end a 30-year drought in statewide elections, as no Texas Democrat has won a statewide election since 1994.\

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