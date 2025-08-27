Deep Ellum carjacking suspect pleads guilty to federal charges

The Brief A Dallas man pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in a 2023 incident. The carjacking led to a high-speed police chase through Dallas before the suspect was caught. The suspect, Travion Amar Williams, is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026.



A Dallas, Texas man pleaded guilty to his role in a carjacking a Corvette and high-speed chase that took place with Dallas police in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

What we know:

22-year-old Travion Amar Williams appeared before United States Magistrate Judge David Horan on August 26, 2025, and entered a guilty plea to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

During the re-arraignment hearing, Williams admitted that on December 6, 2023, two people were walking to a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, belonging to one of them. Williams and two coconspirators were wearing masks and sitting in a car parked next to the victim’s Corvette.

As the victims approached the Corvette, Williams and one of his coconspirators, armed with handguns, exited their vehicle and approached both victims. By force, they took the keys to the Corvette, a bracelet, a cell phone, and a wallet.

Williams and his coconspirator got into the Corvette with the stolen property and drove away.

Dig deeper:

Williams and his coconspirator then led police on a high-speed chase. Eventually, Williams and his coconspirator abandoned the stolen Corvette under a bridge overpass, fled on foot, jumped a fence, and entered an industrial park.

While fleeing from the police on foot, Williams dropped a Glock, a Model 19 Gen 5, 9mm Parabellum caliber pistol that he had in his possession during the carjacking.

Williams was caught and arrested.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2026.

The Dallas Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.