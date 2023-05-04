Decatur issues boil water notice to residents after water main break

Residents in Decatur are being asked to boil their water before drinking, cooking or making ice with it.

The city says damage to a water main has caused the water system pressure to drop.

Because of a risk of bacteria and other microbes, customers in Decatur and those who are a part of the Decatur public water system should boil their water before consumption, including washing your face and brushing your teeth.

The city says children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Water should be boiled for two minutes and then cooled before use.

Bottled water can also be used in its place.

Decatur says it will notify customers when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.