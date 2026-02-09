Deadly Stabbing: Dallas police investigating fatal stabbing in East Oak Cliff

article

The Brief Dallas police discovered a man fatally stabbed in the 2900 block of Cummings Street after responding to a call Sunday afternoon. The man was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No suspect information has been released, and detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the attack.



Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in East Oak Cliff on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call in the 2900 block of Cummings Street around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dallas Police homicide detectives remained on-site for several hours Sunday to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident remain limited. It is currently unclear what led up to the violence or if investigators have identified a suspect. No arrests have been announced, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to officially identify the victim.