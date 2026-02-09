Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Stabbing: Dallas police investigating fatal stabbing in East Oak Cliff

Published  February 9, 2026 8:02am CST
The Brief

    • Dallas police discovered a man fatally stabbed in the 2900 block of Cummings Street after responding to a call Sunday afternoon.
    • The man was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
    • No suspect information has been released, and detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the attack.

DALLAS - Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in East Oak Cliff on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call in the 2900 block of Cummings Street around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dallas Police homicide detectives remained on-site for several hours Sunday to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident remain limited. It is currently unclear what led up to the violence or if investigators have identified a suspect. No arrests have been announced, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to officially identify the victim.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

