Deadly Stabbing: Dallas police investigating fatal stabbing in East Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in East Oak Cliff on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call in the 2900 block of Cummings Street around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from at least one stab wound.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dallas Police homicide detectives remained on-site for several hours Sunday to collect evidence.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the incident remain limited. It is currently unclear what led up to the violence or if investigators have identified a suspect. No arrests have been announced, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to officially identify the victim.
