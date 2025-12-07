Deadly shooting under investigation in Old East Dallas

article

The Brief A man is dead following a shooting in Old East Dallas late Saturday night; his identity has not yet been released. One individual was taken in for questioning after calling 911 to report his involvement in the incident. It is currently unknown what charges will be filed or what specific circumstances led up to the gunfire.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Saturday night in the Old East Dallas neighborhood.

Old East Dallas shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of gunfire off Samuell Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. A man was found critically injured and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said that shortly after the shooting, a man called 911, claiming he had been involved in the incident. He was detained by police and taken in for questioning.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and it is not immediately known if the individual being interviewed will face any charges. The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.