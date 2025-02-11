Deadly U.S. plane crashes in 2025: Timeline

The Brief There have been four deadly plane crashes in the United States in 2025. Before 2025, the most recent deadly plane crash involving a U.S. airliner was in 2009. In total, 85 people have died in the 2025 plane crashes.



Over the course of 12 days, starting on Jan. 29, 2025, a total of 85 people have died in four major U.S. aviation incidents.

There has not been a deadly incident involving a U.S. airliner since 2009.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, preliminary reports are expected within 30 days from the date of each accident.

The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of each crash and any contributing factors will come in the final reports, which are expected in 12 to 24 months from the date of the accident.

TOPSHOT - An American Airlines Embraer E175LR commercial jet approaches the only working runway at Ronald Reagan International Airport as recovery efforts by authorities for the remains of a commercial liner and a military helicopter that crashed ear Expand

Timeline

January 29:

A Bombardier CRJ700 operating as American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. All 64 people on board the CRJ700 and 3 on board the helicopter were killed.



READ MORE: DC plane crashes with army helicopter near Reagan National Airport, no survivors reported

January 31:

A medical jet crash in Philadelphia killed seven people. The Learjet generated a massive fireball when it smashed into the ground in a neighborhood not long after taking off from a small airport nearby.

READ MORE: Philly plane crash victim killed on ground identified: police

February 6:

A Cessna 208B Grand Caravan operating as Bering Air Flight 445 from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska, went missing 10 minutes before its scheduled arrival at Nome. The wreckage of the aircraft was found 34 miles from Nome in the Bering Sea, and all 10 people onboard the aircraft died.

READ MORE: Alaska plane crash: All 10 victims recovered from Bering Sea wreckage

February 10:

A plane veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. One person was killed and four others were injured.

READ MORE: Scottsdale Airport: Plane crashes into another plane, killing 1, injuring several others