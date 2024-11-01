Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 75 in Richardson

A fatal crash shut down all southbound lanes of U.S. 75. All lanes are expected to remain closed through rush hour.

The fiery crash occurred in the 3400 block of North Central Expressway near the intersection with the George W. Bush Turnpike, just before midnight.

Police are still on the scene Friday morning.

Officials have not disclosed the number of fatalities or the cause of the crash, but police have confirmed multiple deaths. A line of ambulances was seen at the site.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ U.S. 75 Fiery Crash

The crash scene stretches about a quarter-mile, and officials say the investigation is expected to continue for several hours into the morning commute.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but FOX 4 reporters at the scene reported seeing at least two severely damaged cars with their frames demolished.

Both Richardson police and Plano police are working on the investigation.