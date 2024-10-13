Deadly Fort Worth shooting under investigation

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday night.

Police were called to Kyleigh Drive in far southwest Fort Worth for the shooting just after 10:30 p.m.

First responders found a victim dead in the driveway of a home. A suspect in the shooting was detained.

Investigators say several women had been involved in a fight at the house.

Police say the victim came to the residence and the suspect shot them at least two times.

No arrests have been made in the shooting while police continue to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Source Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Police.




