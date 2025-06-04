Severe Weather: Man dies after truck trapped in rising Dallas floodwaters
DALLAS - A man died after his truck became stuck and nearly fully submerged in high water in north Dallas overnight Wednesday.
Deadly Flooding in Dallas
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call of a person trapped in high water under the Interstate 635 bridge near 12900 Park Central Drive just after midnight Tuesday. Multiple first responder agencies, including DFR's Swift Water Rescue team, arrived to find two vehicles in rapidly rising floodwaters.
First responders and a FOX 4 photojournalist at the scene spoke to a man who had managed to escape his submerged car and swim to safety. Due to dangerous conditions, crews had to wait for water levels to recede before checking the second vehicle. Once they were able to search the truck, they found one man deceased inside.
High Water Safety
Dallas floodwaters under I-635 (Source: Terry Van Sickle)
The National Weather Service advises against walking or driving into high water. They caution against driving through flooded roadways, as the condition of the road beneath the water is unknown.
Their safety slogan is: "Turn around, don't drown."
What we don't know:
The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office. Authorities have also not released information on how long the vehicles were stuck or what led the drivers into the floodwaters.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas city officials and FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle, who was at the scene of the incident.