Deadly crash shuts down SH 114 in Irving Monday morning
IRVING, Texas - At least one person died in a fatal crash that closed all eastbound lanes of SH 114 in Irving during Monday morning rush hour.
What we know:
Irving police are investigating a fatal major accident on SH 114 at Ester Boulevard. All eastbound lanes are closed, with traffic being diverted off the highway at Freeport Parkway.
What we don't know:
Few details have been released about the crash. FOX 4 will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Irving police.