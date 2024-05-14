Expand / Collapse search

4 dead, including two elementary school students, in Wise County crash

Published  May 14, 2024 3:06pm CDT
Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas - A crash in Wise County early Tuesday morning killed four people, including two elementary school students.

The crash happened on Farm Road 1810 at County Road 1340 just east of Chico, according to Texas DPS.

DPS investigators say an SUV collided head-on with an 18-wheeler. 

Four people inside the SUV died. Their names and ages have not been released.

Chico ISD Superintendent Randy Brawner posted on social media that two of the victims were students at Chico Elementary school.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital, according to DPS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.