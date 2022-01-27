Deadline to register to vote in November election is October 11, 2022

article

Texans will soon be voting in the November elections, on the ballot: U.S. Representatives, State offices, State senators and State representatives, County leaders,

Judges, local city elections, school districts leaders, and county city and school district bonds

But only registered voters are allowed to cast their ballots. As of Jan.. 2022, there are 17,119,632 registered voters in Texas, according to the Secretary of State.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is today, Jan. 31.

Am I eligible to vote in Texas?

Before registering to vote, it's important to make sure you are eligible.

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How do I register to vote in Texas?

In Texas, you must complete a voter registration form and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

You can register to vote by mail or in person. You may fill out an informal online voter registration application print it and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence. You are not registered until you have filled out the online application, printed it, and mailed it to your local County Voter Registrar. Texas does not offer actual online voter registration unless you are updating information on your driver's license or state identification online.

The deadline to register to vote in November is October 11, 2022.

To register to vote in person, go to your county's Voter Registrar’s office or contact them for information on when and where to register to vote.

In most Texas counties, the Tax Assessor-Collector is also the Voter Registrar. In some counties, the County Clerk or Elections Administrator registers voters.

To register to vote by mail:

Check my Texas voter registration status

If you've voted in past elections, you may already be registered to vote. But if you've changed your name or moved, you may need to take action.

To see if you're already registered to vote, visit the Texas Secretary of State's Am I Registered? page to confirm your voter registration status.

If you've moved to another county, you will need to re-register by following the instructions above.

If you are late to register in your new county, you may be able to vote a "limited" ballot on candidates or issues common between your old and new counties. You may only vote this "limited" ballot after you have moved to your new residence, during the early voting period by personal appearance at the main early voting polling place (not on Election Day) or by mail (if otherwise qualified to vote by mail) and if:

You are a current-registered voter in your former county;

You would be eligible to vote in your former county on Election Day if you were still living in that county;

You have not re-registered in the new county, or, if you have re-registered, the effective date of the new registration will not be effective on or before Election day.

If you feel you qualify to vote a limited ballot, it is recommended that you contact the office of the Early Voting Clerk in your new county.

If you've moved within your county, notify your county's Voter Registrar in writing of your new address. There are several ways to do this:

Correct your current voter registration certificate on the back and return it to the Voter Registrar.

Fill out a new voter registration application form and check the "change" box.

When you apply for or change your Texas driver’s license, change your voter information at the same time.

As long as you reside in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website. The screen will prompt you through the process and the changes that you make will be forwarded to your county Voter Registrar for processing. You will be mailed a new certificate with your new address and be able to vote in your new precinct 30 days after you submitted your change. If you miss the 30-day deadline to change information on your voter registration certificate, you may vote in your former precinct as long as you still reside in the political subdivision conducting the election.

If you've changed your name, notify your county Voter Registrar in writing of the change. There are several ways to do this:

Correct your current voter registration certificate on the back and return it to the Voter Registrar

Fill out a new voter registration application form and check the "change" box;

When you apply for or change your Texas driver’s license, change your voter information at the same time; or

As long as you reside in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website. The screen will prompt you through the process, and the changes that you make will be forwarded to your county Voter Registrar for processing.

Important dates for November 2022 Election

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Deadline to register to vote in the November 8, 2022 Election

Monday, Oct. 24: In-person early voting begins for the November 8, 2022 Election

Friday, Oct. 28: Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail (received, not postmarked)

Friday, Nov. 4: Last day for in-person early voting for the November 8, 2022 Election

Tuesday, Nov. 8: 2022 Election Day

Tuesday, Nov.8: Last day to receive Ballot by Mail (at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (next business day after Election Day) at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply))

