Dead animals with no water source found at Parker County property

A 31-year-old Parker County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities reported finding several dead animals on her property, including a decomposing bull.

Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander was charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office reports this arrest came after investigators were called about an animal welfare check in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52.

They reported finding a decomposing bull inside a pen, along with an empty hay feeder.

A further search of the property led investigators to find multiple dead animals, several turkeys and chicken pens, and a goat in a pen with no water.

The animals that were still alive were seized and are being evaluated by a veterinarian.

Investigators said most of the animals had no fresh water source, and the two water sources that were on the property had algae and other contaminants.

The dead animals found on the property included: a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits. Investigators said none of them had access to a fresh water source.