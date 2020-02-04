DCCCD hoping to merge its 7 colleges, become single institution

article

The Dallas County Community College District wants to merge its seven colleges into one institution.

The merge would allow students at Brookhaven College, Cedar Valley College, Eastfield College, El Centro College, Mountain View College, North Lake College and Richland College to take classes at more than one campus or online.

It comes after the district learned about 1,300 students could not earn degrees because their credits were spread across several campuses within the district.

DCCCD will ask an accrediting agency to approve the merger next month.

It could happen by June.