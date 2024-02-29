DC singer Cat Janice dies after cancer battle; viral final song dedicated to young son

Cat Janice, the D.C. musician whose final song, ‘Dance You Outta My Head,’ went viral and charted worldwide after it was released in January and dedicated to her young son, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 31.

Janice died Wednesday in hospice care, according to her family. She was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma cancer back in 2022.

On January 19, she released her now-viral song 'Dance You Outta My Head' and dedicated it to her 7-year-old son. All proceeds from the song go to her son.

The song currently has more than 56 million views on TikTok and more than 12 million streams on Spotify.

"This song has taken on such a bigger meaning for me in every way," she posted in her final TikTok video.

A Gofundme page has been created to help her family.