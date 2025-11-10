Daycare worker charged with felony after allegedly biting 3-year-old

The Brief A daycare worker, Elisha Daniel, has been charged with felony injury to a child for allegedly biting a 3-year-old boy at Little Angels of Maypearl Daycare. The incident reportedly occurred after the child bit another student, and surveillance video shows the worker aggressively biting the boy's arm, causing him visible pain. The worker was fired and released on a $10,000 bond; police are urging other families with potential allegations to come forward.



Police say a 3-year-old boy bit another child, so the daycare worker bit him.

Felony charge filed

What we know:

Elisha Daniel, a daycare worker, turned herself into Ellis County Jail last week. A felony charge of injury to a child. She allegedly bit a 3-year-old boy at Little Angels of Maypearl Daycare last month.

Elisha Daniel

Maypearl police captain David Smith viewed surveillance video of the incident. The department is not releasing the video because it shows children, but here’s what the captain saw.

Worker's retaliation alleged

What they're saying:

"She was very aggressive. Very angry," said Captain Smith.

"Reaches out and grabs the student by the arm, pulls him towards her, then places his arm in her mouth and at that time you can see a look of anguish or pain come across the child’s face, and you know something is not right with it."

That video is critical evidence, according to police chief John Shelton, who supports cameras in daycares.

"Just for peace of mind for the parents to know what their child’s going through," said Chief Shelton.

Police urge the public to come forward

Dig deeper:

Chief Shelton says CPS reached out to him in October. FOX 4 does not know who initially contacted CPS, but the chief says the CPS investigator told him the child bit another child, which led to Daniel biting that child.

A Maypearl police detective conducted interviews with daycare staff and obtained the video. If other families have allegations, the police want to hear from them.

"Yes, if anybody wants to come forth with any additional information or any other incidents, then yes, we will investigate it, but so far we just have the one current one that we’re investigating," said Chief Shelton.

Little Angels Daycare turned down FOX 4’s request for an interview on Monday, but says Daniel was fired and Daniel has not been in contact with the daycare since.

Daniel posted a $10,000 bond.

Worker fired, case moves forward

What's next:

FOX 4 spoke with the family of the boy. They do not want to be interviewed on camera but say the event is confusing for their 3-year-old son, and they hope he gets justice.