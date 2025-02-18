DART will light fires along train tracks to keep you safe

The Brief Fires may be set along North Texas train tracks to keep trains moving during the cold. Switch warmers across the Metroplex keep tracks from freezing. DART, the DCTA and Trinity Metro use the technology.



You may see small flames near the DART tracks in North Texas over the next few days.

Don't worry, it is on purpose.

Switch warmers

What we know:

DART is expected to activate switch warmers along the tracks to prevent freezing on the rail lines.

Small flames will be seen along the tracks when activated.

The switch warmers are used whenever there are conditions that involve moisture and near-freezing temperatures.

The goal of the fires is to keep the trains moving.

The switch warmers are located at several locations around the Metroplex.

DCTA in Denton and Trinity Metro use similar technology.

Irving Police called for residents not to be alarmed.

What we don't know:

DART has not said when or where the switch warmers will be activated.