DART train fire disrupts Downtown Dallas service

Firefighters put out the flames of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train fire near Downtown Dallas. Now, passengers should expect rush hour delays.

DART Train Fire

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday along Ross Avenue near the Pearl/Arts District Station.

DART said one of its trains experienced equipment issues with the pantograph, which is the line connecting the train to the wires that run through everything.

Images from SKY 4 showed fire damage to several train cars.

Although DART said no one was hurt, several ambulance units were called to the scene and at least one person was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Big picture view:

Downtown Dallas passengers should expect major delays for the afternoon rush hour.

"Due to an ongoing incident near Pearl/Arts District Station, all DART Rail passengers may experience significant delays. Train service through Downtown Dallas is currently suspended. Shuttle buses are available to assist passengers at the following stations: Victory, EBJ/Union, West End, Akard, St. Paul, Pearl/Arts District, Deep Ellum, Cityplace/Uptown, and SMU/Mockingbird," DART said in an update to passengers.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s not clear how long DART’s service will be affected.