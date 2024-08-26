Car wraps around pole after colliding with DART train in Oak Cliff

article

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing with a DART train.

The wreck happened Monday around 4 p.m. in Oak Cliff on South Lancaster Road and Ledbetter Drive near the VA hospital.

SKY 4 video shows a car that collided with the DART train completely wrapped around a pole.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the driver was rescued after being pinned inside his car. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It's unclear if any train passengers were injured.

DART says Blue Line passengers will see some delays due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.